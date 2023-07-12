Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady recently got in some QT during an A-list event.

Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder and the retired NFL quarterback were among the star-studded guests at Michael Rubin's all white party in the Hamptons. And while the extensive guest list included stars such as Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kendall Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim and Tom found some time to chat.

"Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin's white party and had a good time together," a source tells ET.

Kim split from her husband, Kanye West, in 2021. As for the retired Super Bowl champion, he and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage the same year.

In May, despite reports that the Kardashians star and the NFL legend were starting a relationship, a source told ET that they are just friends -- bonding over a vacation home that the reality TV star has her eye on.

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source said before maintaining that the pair are "just friends."

According to multiple reports, Kim is looking to buy a property at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas, and even flew out to the Bahamas to check out the resort. Tom was reportedly not at the club at the time.

Another source close to the mother of four also shut down any romance rumors.

"Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating," the source noted.

However, that doesn't mean that dating is off the table for her.

"Kim has been so laid-back about dating, and she is more and more comfortable being single. She is in no rush to meet someone and likes working, being with her kids, and doing her own thing," the source told ET. "She is open to dating someone who isn’t famous but realizes it could be tough for a guy if he isn’t used to that," the source added. "Everyone wants to set her up, but she thinks it will happen organically."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Have Been 'In Touch' But Are 'Just Friends'

Go Inside Michael Rubin's Insanely Star-Studded White Party

Kim Kardashian Is 'Freaking Out' Over Strange Reflection in Her Selfie

Tom Brady on Peaceful Co-Parenting With Gisele Bündchen and Giving Back to the Youth (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery