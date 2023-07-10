Kim Kardashian Is 'Freaking Out' After This Strange Thing Happened While She Was Taking a Pic Alone
Kim Kardashian's selfies are getting spooky! The 42-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a recent pic she snapped of herself in a pink fitted dress with a messy top bun.
But it's the bizarre reflection in the TV behind her that caught the SKIMS founder's attention.
"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," the mother of four wrote, referencing that unusual shadow that resembles a figure standing at a window in her pic.
Of course, commenters had a field day speculating about the identity of the ghostly shadow.
"Looks like a colonial woman on the wing of a plane," one follower quipped, referencing a quote from the 2011 film Bridesmaids.
Another commenter joked, "It's Todd Kraines," referencing the longtime prank that Scott Disick has played on Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, pretending to be her nephew, Todd Kraines.
Another said, "Marilyn Monroe mad at you sisss," giving a nod to Kim's 2022 Met Gala dress, in which she wore Monroe's famous 1962 gown.
