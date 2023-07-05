That's a wrap on the Dolce & Gabbana drama (we hope). On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally confronts Kourtney Kardashian about their tension surrounding her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

The back-and-forth conversation, while passionate, doesn't get physical or even overly heated. Both sisters manage to share their sides of the situation without screaming at one another and even one of the Hulu producers tells them that she's proud of how they've worked through it in the end.

Kourtney makes it clear she's been hurt by the SKIMS founder's collaboration with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana -- which took place at Milan Fashion Week and four months after Kourtney's May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, in a stunning wedding hosted by the Italian designers, featuring a series of bold looks from the designers' archives. Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a "business opportunity," and even after the Dolce & Gabbana show debuted in Milan, the drama is ongoing.

"It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," Kourtney says in her confessional interview. "She chose the money over me. That's why she never truly asked me. It's not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn't care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no."

Kim points out that their sister, Kylie Jenner, did a Dolce campaign before Kim's collaboration, noting the double standard in that Kourtney doesn't seem bothered by Kylie's actions.

Kim notes that Kourtney's beef seems to be "something with me and I can't figure out fully what it is." While Kourtney accuses Kim of stealing her "la dolce vita lifestyle," Kim can't help but point out the ways in which Kourtney copied Kim's 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli," Kim notes. "You stole my f**king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm 'copying her dolce vita lifestyle.' OK."

The sisters disagree on Kim's collection looking too similar to Kourtney's wedding looks, but Kim does seem to understand Kourtney's perspective, admitting, "I would be upset."

Kourtney tells Kim that her decisions have affected their relationship, and Kim takes the opportunity to apologize to her older sister.

"I could tell you a million things that would make it make sense, and you could tell me a million things that would make it not make sense. But all of this is beside the point because it happened, and we are where we're at," Kim says. "There's nothing else I could say. I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you. Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship."

Kourtney replies, "Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it."

Here's a breakdown of the beef:

Kourtney's Side

Following her 2022 wedding to Travis, Kourtney found herself upset at Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Saying that Kim called her to let her know that originally the deal was a SKIMS collaboration between Kim's shapewear company and the Italian designers, she later let her know that SKIMS was no longer involved.

Kourtney claims she asked Kim if Kim was calling to ask her permission, to which she replied, "I guess."

Kim later admitted that when she called to invite Kourtney to the show, she didn't ask her permission.

Kourtney also says during a discussion with her sister, Kendall Jenner, that she wasn't initially upset by the collaboration until momager Kris urged the sisters to promote Kim's collection on their social media accounts in the family group chat. When Kourtney said she was confused by what she was supposed to promote, her sister, Khloe, allegedly replied, "You know, Dolce, the people who did your wedding," a comment that Kourtney says "triggered" her.

She told Kendall that she felt Kim is "legit copying my wedding," claiming Kim was miserable at her wedding and that multiple people told her the mother of four was "spiraling" during the festivities. But instead of giving her credit or asking if she could try her own take on the "vibe," Kourtney claims that Kim used the wedding to have conversations with Dolce and Gabbana about the potential collaboration and put the financial opportunities above Kourtney's feelings.

Kourtney breaks down in tears discussing the "abundance" of opportunities the sisters are given, saying that Kim just "sees it as the dollar signs."

Kourtney has also said she's not only upset with Kim, but also with Kris and how the entire deal was handled.

While speaking with her stylist, Kourtney claimed that Dolce wanted her and her sisters to wear lemon-printed looks for her wedding and she insisted on vintage '90s styles, saying that Kim completely copied that theme for her show. She added that she didn't intend to address it with Dolce & Gabbana as it was "business" for them, but noted that she expected more care from Kim and Kris as they are family.

After the show is over, Kourtney explains to Khloe that she feels Kim has no "sense of loyalty," and accuses her of having a "greediness" in business.

"It's who she is to her core," Kourtney adds.

Kourtney feels that she doesn't have something to call her own, adding, "I just thought, what else could you take from me? Can I have anything that's mine?"

She says she's hesitant to talk to Kim in person because she's "intolerable" to have a conversation with, but notes that the only reason the Kardashian-Jenner clan aren't "complete diva psychopaths" is because each sister is there to check the other one.

Kim's Side

Kim has noted that she did not discuss a potential deal with Dolce and Gabbana during Kourtney's wedding, but rather the designers were impressed by Kim's vintage Dolce looks during the multi-day event.

She shared that she had a lengthy email chain "begging" the designers to push the collection so that it didn't come too close to Kourtney's special day.

Kim also shared that she called Kourtney twice to talk about the collection, explaining that while initially the deal between SKIMS and Dolce fell through, she was still moving forward with a collection.

"I couldn't have been more mindful," Kim claims of the collaboration. "I said, 'Don't do the Madonna collection, don't do the lace collection, don't do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney.'"

Kim adds that she invited Kourtney and Travis to Milan and made every attempt to let her know about the collaboration, but added that she doesn't think she needed Kourtney's permission to take the deal.

Kim also notes that Kourtney copied one of her 2018 looks during her wedding festivities and brings up the fact that Kourtney even copied her "wedding country" and wedding performer after she married ex-husband Kanye in Italy in 2014 with singer Andrea Bocelli singing to their guests.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursday on Hulu.

