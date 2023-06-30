What's her name, again? Kourtney Kardashian has formally changed her last name one year after legally marryingBlink-182 drummer Travis Barker in an intimate courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California, last May.

"Say my name," the 44-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram, sharing a snap of her new passport pic. Beneath the image is her newly-minted full name: Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The move comes as the couple, who celebrated their marriage with three weddings last year, are expecting their first child together.

The Poosh founder publicly announced her pregnancy earlier this month at a Blink-182 show, jumping up and down in the crowd with a poster that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The moment was a callback to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

The pair revealed that they are expecting a son over the weekend with a drumroll as Kourtney sat on Travis' lap. After the proud dad hit the cymbals, blue confetti and streamers flew through the air as their loved ones cheered.

Kourtney also shared new portraits of the excited parents at the drum set, captioning the post, "Little drummer boy coming soon."

Sharing a series of maternity portraits captured at the event, Kourtney showed off her growing baby bump poolside while 47-year-old Travis left a telling comment on the post.

"I already know his name 😉," the musician wrote.

Following the baby news, a source told ET that Kourtney and Travis are over the moon.

"Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle," the source shared. "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

As the Barker crew expands, the Kardashian family couldn't be happier for the couple.

"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source added. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

Kourtney and Travis are each parents of children from previous relationships. The reality TV star shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Scott Disick, while the drummer is the father of Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The new addition will be Kourtney's fourth child and Travis' third. Travis has also served as a stepdad to Moakler's daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

