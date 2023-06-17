Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'On Cloud Nine' Following Pregnancy Announcement, Source Says
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Break From Filming 'Kardas…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Break From Filming 'Kardas…
Andy Cohen Reveals the Real Housewife He Has ‘Sexual Energy’ With
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Shares Unconven…
Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32
Why Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are 'Struggling' But Won't …
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance With 21-Ye…
Robert Irwin Suffers Snake Bite by Same Species That Once Attack…
Taylor Swift's Dad Made $15M in Scooter Braun Catalog Sale, But …
Inside Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel's Best TikTok Moments Ever
'Dallas' Cast Reunites for the 45th Anniversary and Shares Show …
Andy Cohen Admits 'RHONJ' Is 'At a Crossroads' Over Teresa Giudi…
NFL Star Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Dead at 28
Gwyneth Paltrow's Teenage Daughter Recreates Mom's Iconic Oscars…
Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Admits He's Never Seen 'Sex and…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Seeing Where Things Go' After C…
Sunny Hostin Responds to Meghan McCain Slamming ‘The View’
Tom Sandoval Clarifies 'Bodyshaming' Comments About Ariana Madix…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared their baby news at the rock show on Friday -- and are living in bliss!
A source tells ET, "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."
As the Barker crew expands, the Kardashian family couldn't be happier for the couple.
"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source adds. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."
Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, are each parents of children from previous relationships. The Poosh founder shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer is the father of Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.
As for Scott, the source says that he is being as supportive as he can, despite the pregnancy news.
"Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," the source adds. "It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."
Kourtney made the reveal to her man on Friday night during Blink-182's Los Angeles show. The Lemme founder stood in the front row holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" a callback to a moment from Blink's "All The Small Things" video.
After catching wind of the sign, Travis hopped off stage and gave his wife a kiss. Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in 2022, have been open about having a child together. The couple shared their journey with the IVF process on Hulu's The Kardashians.
However, in a recent episode, Kourtney shared that she would no longer go through the process, as it was taking a toll on her body.
"It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll," she said. "I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be."
"We would love a baby more than anything," Kardashian said, later noting, "Whatever's meant to be. We have a full, blessed life."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Officially Done With IVF'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary