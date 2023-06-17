Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared their baby news at the rock show on Friday -- and are living in bliss!

A source tells ET, "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

As the Barker crew expands, the Kardashian family couldn't be happier for the couple.

"Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited," the source adds. "Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, are each parents of children from previous relationships. The Poosh founder shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer is the father of Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

As for Scott, the source says that he is being as supportive as he can, despite the pregnancy news.

"Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," the source adds. "It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

Kourtney made the reveal to her man on Friday night during Blink-182's Los Angeles show. The Lemme founder stood in the front row holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" a callback to a moment from Blink's "All The Small Things" video.

After catching wind of the sign, Travis hopped off stage and gave his wife a kiss. Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in 2022, have been open about having a child together. The couple shared their journey with the IVF process on Hulu's The Kardashians.

However, in a recent episode, Kourtney shared that she would no longer go through the process, as it was taking a toll on her body.

"It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll," she said. "I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be."

"We would love a baby more than anything," Kardashian said, later noting, "Whatever's meant to be. We have a full, blessed life."

