Kourtney Kardashian won't be trying any more rounds of IVF as she continues to hope for a baby with her husband, Travis Barker.
The 44-year-old reality star has opened up in previous seasons of her family's reality series about exploring the possibility of having a child with Travis through in vitro fertilization, but later discussed the negative impacts the process had on her health.
During Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, a giggling Kourtney and Travis tell her sister, Khloe Kardashian, that Kourtney is currently ovulating and then pop out of the room to... take care of business.
When she returns, Kourtney explains that she and Travis are "officially done with IVF."
"We would love a baby more than anything," Kourtney adds, but later notes, "Whatever's meant to be. We have a full, blessed life."
The IVF process proved difficult for Kourtney, who previously claimed that the medications her doctor provided for the treatment put her into "early menopause."
"It took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones and also mentally, it definitely took a toll," Kourtney says in Thursday's premiere episode. "I think being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing whatever is meant to be will be."
She also noted that though she froze seven of her eggs when she was in her late 30s, none of them survived the thawing process.
Kourtney is already mom to 13-year-old son Mason, 10-year-old daughter Penelope, and 8-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick. Travis is dad to 19-year-old son Landon and 17-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex Shanna Moakler and he also parents Shanna's 24-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya.
New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.
