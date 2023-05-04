With season 3 of The Kardashians premiering later this month, a storm is once again brewing between the eldest Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

In a trailer for the upcoming season, Kourtney accuses Kim of using her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker as a "business opportunity."

Kravis' Portofino, Italy, nuptials were hosted by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Several months later, Kim debuted her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration at Milan Fashion Week -- a move Kourtney clearly took offense to.

"I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head," Kim says of Kourtney in the trailer. "I couldn't have been more mindful. I said, 'Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'"

Kourtney later slams Kim, saying, "It's who she is to her core."

It's safe to say the drama will be playing out when the new season of the family's Hulu series premieres on May 25. But this certainly isn't the first time the siblings have gotten into it.

Look back at some of Kim and Kourtney's most infamous spats below:

Kim's diamond earring drama

Kourtney didn't think that Kim's diamond earring was the heart of the ocean, exactly. During a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim was in tears while on the family's vacation to Bora Bora.

After Kim tearfully declared, "My diamond earring came off in the ocean. My diamond earring's gone," Kourtney annoyedly replied, "Kim, there's people that are dying." The moment became a major meme.

Kim gets mad at Kourtney for registering her for a baby shower

When Kim was pregnant with her daughter, North, in 2013, she decided that due to negative press attention, she didn't want to have a baby shower. But her sister had a different idea, registering her for baby items.

"Khloe and I registered for you because we thought that you really needed some stuff," Kourtney tells Kim in a 2013 episode of KUWTK.

"I don't need anything. I don't want to register," Kim tells her sister. "I don't want anyone to buy us gifts. I don't need a baby shower. I don't need gifts. I don't need any of this."

Kim calls the moment "so controlling" during an aside interview at the time.

"Because you love me, respect my wish. I'm not having a baby shower," Kim tells Kourtney.

Ultimately, she still had a shower, donating the gifts to a local children's hospital in Chicago.

Christmas card drama

As Kim tried to organize a family photo shoot for the annual Christmas card during a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney pushed back, refusing to adjust her schedule to accommodate one of Kim's meetings.

"Maybe if you had a f**king business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f**king business, but you don't. So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about," Kim screams at her sister.

When Kourtney walks away, Kim declares, "She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out. She doesn't do s**t. She doesn't know what it's like to actually have work to do."

Kourtney skips Kim's baby shower

Amid their "least exciting to look at" feud, Kourtney skipped Kim's baby shower ahead of her daughter, Chicago's, arrival.

"I really hoped Kourtney was gonna get over herself and just show up, but she didn't," Kim says during a 2018 episode of KUWTK. "So, I don't think she's big on family because if she was, she would be at my shower."

Kim and Kourtney fight over Candyland party

When Kim and Kourtney's daughters, North and Penelope, wanted a joint Candyland-themed birthday bash, Kourt expressed her concerns over the theme during a 2019 episode of KUWTK.

"There's candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals," Kourtney says, adding, "Want me to make you a poster board?"

"Make me a f**king piñata, and I'll hit it and think of your face," Kim quips.

As Kourtney continues trying to push her healthy agenda, Kim shouts, "It's a Candyland-themed party! That's what the party is about. It's not gluten-free land over here."

Kim accuses Kourtney of copying her style

During a 2019 episode of KUWTK, Kourtney is trying on looks for her birthday party. When Khloe FaceTimes Kim and tells her that Kourtney doesn't care about her fashion opinion, Kim replies, "Well, if you don't care... why do you keep picking out all the same clothes?"

"Yeah, I don't know what you're talking about. I've never dressed like you," Kourtney replies.

Kim then talks about having a "relationship" with certain designers, calling Kourtney out for reaching out to Thierry Mugler.

Later, Kourtney calls the spat "ridiculous," saying, "Kim and I have completely different styles, so even if we wear the same designer, we wear it in a completely different way. The store may send me clothes that are more Kim's style, and I send them back."

'Fake humanitarian hoe'

The fight over shared fashion escalated when Kourtney called out Kim for focusing her energy on superficial problems while studying to become a lawyer. This insult rubbed Kim the wrong way, prompting her to call out her sister for what she considered her "fake" efforts.

"You f**king fake humanitarian hoe. I actually do s**t for the world, and you f**king fake it and act like, 'Oh, there's people dying, Kim!'" Kim imitated, referencing Kourtney's diamond earring moment. "And what the f**k are you doing about it? So shut the f**k up."

Kourtney and Kim's slap fight

Likely the sisters' most notorious brawl came during a 2020 episode of KUWTK when Kim was actually getting into a fight with her younger sister, Kendall Jenner. Kim declares that their momager, Kris Jenner, is so used to her and Khloe showing up from their "death beds," claiming that Kris struggles to deal with her other daughters' less-dedicated approaches to the family businesses.

Kourtney takes offense to Kim's comments, saying, "I will literally f**k you up if you mention it again."

Kourtney notes that she's fed up with the "narrative" she believes Kim is pushing that she's the only member of the famous family to put in the work. She angrily chucks a water bottle at her sister, prompting Kim to leap to her feet and begin an actual physical fight as cameras rolled.

The tense, dramatic scene brings Kourtney to tears and leaves Kim with scratch marks on her arms. Khloe is left cleaning off the walls of her home, which are streaked with makeup.

Kim later spoke about the moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, "I don't ever normally resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard. When I looked down at my arm and I saw she'd really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just went over and slapped her back. It's not my proudest moment."

The Kardashians premieres season 3 on Hulu on Thursday, May 25.

