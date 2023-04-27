Kylie Jenner is attempting to hold herself and her family accountable in the new trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians. The 25-year-old makeup mogul addressed a long-standing criticism of her famous family.

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," Kylie says to her sisters. She adds of her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did."

She also tells a surprised friend, "I wish I'd never touched anything to begin with."

Kylie has not gone into detail about the "anything" in question, but she has previously admitted to having lip fillers.

In an April interview for HommeGirls Volume 9, the Kylie Cosmetics founder spoke about a common misconception surrounding her face.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!" she told the magazine. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

Kylie added, "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

However, she added that becoming a mom has made her think more about beauty standards, saying of Stormi, "She’s perfect the way that she is... I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu.

