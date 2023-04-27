Kim Kardashian is going through it in the new trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians. The 42-year-old mother of four and businesswoman is finally addressing her August 2022 split from Pete Davidson and her struggles with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

In the new trailer, Kim sits down for her confessional interview, claiming, "I don't even know where we left off."

"You were still in a relationship," a producer reminds her.

"I was? Damn," Kim says, smiling.

Kim then narrates, "Things change really quickly."

Kim is then seen talking with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who asks if she's doing OK.

"I'm not OK. I'm having such a hard day today," Kim admits, bursting into tears.

Though Kanye is never directly named, Kim's sister Kendall Jenner later says, "I don't know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband."

Since the last season of the Hulu series aired, Kanye was once again in hot water for his White Lives Matter T-shirt line and his anti-semitic comments, which lost him numerous business deals.

Kim is seen in the trailer talking to momager, Kris Jenner, saying, "We have made up the most insane narrative. We stay silent through all the lies for my kids."

Kim and Kanye share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

And that's not the only drama in Kim's life. Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is also accusing her of using her May 2022 wedding in Positano, Italy, as a "business opportunity."

Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker was entirely hosted by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. In September 2022, Kim shared her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week.

"I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head," Kim says of Kourtney. "I couldn't have been more mindful. I said, 'Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'"

Kourtney later slams Kim, saying, "It's who she is to her core."

Kourtney also tells a shocked Khloe of their family dynamic, "We know how to have fun together. We know how to be there for each other, but only on a superficial level."

The Kardashians season 3 premieres May 25 on Hulu.

