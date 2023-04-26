Kim Kardashian Says She'd Leave Reality TV and Be 'Just as Happy' as an Attorney Full Time
Kim Kardashian is open to leaving behind her life in front of the cameras to pursue a career in law full time. In a conversation with Poppy Harlow at the 2023 Time100 Summit, the 42-year-old mother of four and SKIMS businesswoman opened up about her passion for the law.
Kim shared that she plans to take the official bar exam in February 2025 after passing the baby bar in 2021.
"I joke with my mom -- who's my manager -- I say, 'Kim K is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings so you can still have a job,'" Kim shared of Kris Jenner.
The Kardashians star added that she could "absolutely" leave behind the reality TV world for a life as an attorney.
"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much," she said. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done... I would totally spend more time doing that -- cameras, no cameras."
Kim and her famous family got their start on reality TV in 2007 with their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After 20 seasons, they moved to Hulu with a new series, The Kardashians.
And though Kim is known for putting it all out there, she admitted that there are definitely plenty of private moments that she holds close.
"There's a lot that's always on TV and a lot that's always out there, but I do feel like my friends and my family cherish our private times," she added.
Kim also shared that her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a well-known attorney, was "absolutely" a driving force in her decision to pursue law.
"I know that he would probably get such a kick out of this because he wouldn't have expected it at all," she shared of her dad.
