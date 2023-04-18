Kylie Jenner Addresses 'Big Misconception' About Her Face

Don't be mistaken -- Kylie Jenner is and has always been konfident.

As a cover star of HommeGirls Volume 9, the makeup mogul and mom of two, who famously got lip filler as a young star, sets the record straight about her self-esteem growing up and the extent of her plastic surgery.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!" she says. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

The 25-year-old reality star adds, "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

And that confidence is something she wants her and Travis Scott's 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, to always apply to herself. "She’s perfect the way that she is," Jenner says of the beauty advice she would offer her daughter. "Be confident, always be confident in yourself."

In fact, it's because of her children that Jenner loves herself even more. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure," she shares. "Beauty is always changing for me."

This is not the first time a Kardashian-Jenner sister has addressed rumors about plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. In an interview with Allure in 2022, older sister Kim Kardashian confirmed she uses Botox, but noted, "I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips."

HommeGirls Volume 9 is available for pre-order on hommegirls.com and on select newsstands May 4.

