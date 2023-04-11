Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of Son Aire and Daughter Stormi: 'Adventures With My Angels'
Kylie Jenner is sharing some new pics of her babies! On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to give her millions of followers a look at how much her and Travis Scott's children, Stormi and Aire, have grown up.
"Adventures with my angels," the 25-year-old mother of two wrote.
Kylie posted a series of Polaroid pictures featuring her, Stormi and Aire on a plane. In some of the pics, Stormi, 5, poses by herself, while in others, she's with her 1-year-old brother.
In another handful of pictures, little Aire sits alone.
Kylie shared more sweet moments with Aire and Stormi on her Instagram Story. In the first slide, Kylie films her baby boy as he gets ready to eat.
"This face i can't handle it," she wrote over the video.
In the next slide, Stormi rides a scooter as her Lovey, Kris Jenner, walks in front of her and sings a little song.
Kylie's latest videos of her children come three months after she and Travis called it quits.
A source recently told ET that the reality star is focusing on her children.
"Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now," the source told ET, teasing that she has several professional announcements coming up. "She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive."
