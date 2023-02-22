Kylie Jenner is getting candid about postpartum depression. Jenner, who graced the cover of Vanity Fair Italy's March issue, opened up to the outlet about the highs and lows of motherhood.

"I lived through those episodes. Twice. The first time was very difficult, but the second was more manageable," the mother of two shared.

When asked to share advice for other moms struggling with postpartum, Jenner, who shares Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with Travis Scott, urged other mothers not to "overthink things."

"I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest," she said. "Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments, you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That's not true."

Jenner, 25, continued, "The hormones, the emotions at that stage, are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well."

While she's experienced some of the lows that have come with welcoming a new baby, Jenner said she also found special moments with both of her children after they were born that have been big parenting highs.

"Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms. It's such a unique and special situation, and it's all about building with these little beings that you're learning about," she shared.

Jenner also looked at the road ahead. As for where she sees her life and her family in 10 years, the Kyle Cosmetics founder said she isn't ruling out more children.

"Oh my God, 10 years. My daughter will be 15, my son 12. And I will be older. I'm expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here. I will go further—and soon, you will see," she adds. "Maybe I will want to have more children. I would certainly like to grow as a person and devote myself more to charitable endeavors—it is important to give back some of the good fortune you receive."

Jenner's quotes about motherhood come as she's taking a break from her relationship with Scott. A source told ET earlier this month, that the busy mom is focusing on her kids and having fun.

"Kylie is having fun and taking her break from Travis Scott well," the source said. "She's enjoying everything she has going on and has been spending time with family, hanging out with friends, staying busy with work, and making sure to be the best mom to her kids. Travis and Kylie co-parent well and their kids' happiness is always what's most important to them."

