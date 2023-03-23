How Kylie Jenner Is Approaching Her Relationship With Ex Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner isn't letting her split from Travis Scott affect their family. The former pair share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.
In January, the 25-year-old makeup mogul and the 31-year-old rapper called it quits. Now, Kylie is staying focused on her children and her businesses.
"Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now," a source tells ET, teasing that the Kylie Cosmetics creator has several professional announcements coming up. "She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive."
Noting that the reality star is "doing her own thing," the source adds that Kylie "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama free."
Back in January, another source told ET that Kylie and Travis were "on a break" from their romance.
"The two have had an up and down relationship," the second source said at the time, adding, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."
At the time, the source noted that the former couple were living "different lifestyles," creating a "big issue" in their relationship.
"With two kids, Kylie doesn't go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends," the source said. "The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent."
