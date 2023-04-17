Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothée Chalamet: Inside Their 'Casual' Romance
Kylie Jenner Doing ‘Her Own Thing’ and Wants to Stay ‘Drama Free…
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Cozy on Horseback Ride
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix 'In Talks' to Join 'Dancing…
Shawn Mendes Teases New Song and Alludes to Camila Cabello Break…
Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Her First Child
'Love Is Blind's Micah Explains Why She Made Paul Answer First a…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment of Kids Having Meltdo…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Private Wedding Foot…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Portr…
'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright on Scandova…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Likely to Be Granted Fu…
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Grabs Raquel Leviss' Butt Next …
Kendall Jenner Supports Bad Bunny During History Making Weekend …
Drake Bell Found Alive After Being Reported as Missing and 'Enda…
Kim Kardashian Documents Proud Mom Moments of North On Stage Wit…
'Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss in a Mental Health Treatme…
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast Answers Each Other's Burning Qu…
Kylie Jenner has something "new and exciting" in her life -- and it involves Timothée Chalamet.
A source has confirmed to ET that the 25-year-old makeup mogul and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee are dating. However, according to the source, it's not all that serious right now.
"They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," the source says. "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."
Neither star has addressed the romance publicly nor have they stepped out together in an official capacity, including during star-studded Coachella this past weekend. "Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella," the source explains, "and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends."
As for how they met, maybe her sister, Kendall Jenner, had something to do with it. "Timothée is also friends with Kendall," the source notes, "so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."
This new celeb pairing comes three months after a source told ET that the mom of two and her on-and-off boyfriend, Travis Scott, were "on a break" and were not together. In March, a source told ET that Kylie "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of 'Angels' Aire and Stormi
Travis Scott Shows Love for Ex Kylie Jenner in Rare Instagram Moment
How Kylie Jenner Is Approaching Her Relationship With Ex Travis Scott
Related Gallery