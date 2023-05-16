Khloe Kardashian is so over being mistaken for her sister.

The Kardashiansstar, 38, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to offer a hilariously helpful (and sarcastic) tutorial for people who can't tell her apart from Kourtney Kardashian. Voicing her frustration, Khloe declares that she and Kourtney, 44, are called by each other's names "on a daily basis multiple times a day."

"Hey so for those who can't tell me and @kourtneykardash apart this is for you," she begins her slideshow. "I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help. Especially to the people that were screaming 'Kourtney Kourtney' as I walked by... this one's [for] you."

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe kicks things off with a stunning selfie of Kourtney, her raven hair accentuated by black lipstick.

"This is my sister Kourtney," Khloe writes. "She's pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical... So I get how people mix us up. A few ways to tell us apart is that 99 [percent] of the time [Kourtney] is a brunette, where as I am 99 [percent] of the time a blonde."

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Next up is another photo of Kourtney, showing off her curves in a daring cape-and-skirt ensemble that bares her midriff.

"I get it she is hot as f**k... Again, maybe this is where people keep blending us together because we are f**king identical in the way we look," Khloe jokes.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe then goes on to reference the striking height discrepancy between the two. Kourtney measures five-feet-one-inch tall, while Khloe is a whole head and shoulders taller at five-feet-ten-inches. To illustrate her point, she shared a photo lineup of all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters in accordance to their height.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe let her own light shine by posting a gorgeous photo of herself, wearing a figure-hugging blue dress and with her blonde hair cascading down to her waist.

"This is what I look like on a great day," she wrote. "And during golden hour. But still my hair is blonde, I'm tall and my eyes are lighter than hers."

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

She also referenced Kourtney's Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker, in which the Elvis Presley impersonator who married them mistakenly called the bride by the wrong name.

"Even Mr. Elvis Presley while he was marrying my sister @kourtneykardash and Travis called her Khloe," she wrote. "This happens to us on a daily basis multiple times a day. I'm being conservative by saying a daily basis."

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

For good measure, Khloe shared an image of the cover art for the 1988 Arnold Schwarzenegger-Danny DeVito comedy, Twins, noting the tagline: "Only their mother can tell them apart." She invoked the same line alongside a side-by-side photo with Kourtney, in which -- aside from wearing a nearly identical outfit -- the sisters could not possibly look more different.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Kourtney appeared to appreciate the breakdown, sharing many of the slides to her own Instagram Story and adding that people screamed "Khloe, Khloe" at her while on the GRAMMY Awards red carpet.

In a newly released teaser trailer for the upcoming season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, tensions appear to be at an all-time high between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

In a previous trailer, Kourtney accuses Kim of using her May 2022 wedding as a "business opportunity." Kim later debuts a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana after the Italian designers host Kourtney's nuptials at their Italian mansion.

In the new teaser trailer, Kim says, "I don't want to fight with family, bottom line."

Kourtney declares, "There are no boundaries. There's no respect."

As the other sisters attempt to remain neutral and note they can "see both sides," Khloe says, "The tension is brewing. How did we get here?"

On Tuesday, Kim spoke with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show, where she touched on season 3 of the reality series and addressed the current state of her relationship with Kourtney.

"We'll always be OK. We're always family, that's how we were raised. But I'm also proud that everyone's really vulnerable," she said.

The sisters, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, all shared a special Mother's Day together over the weekend, joining forces for a beautiful brunch along with their mom, Kris Jenner, and grandma, MJ.

Go inside their sweet celebration in the video below.

