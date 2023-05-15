Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their official one-year wedding anniversary on Monday, commemorating a year since they signed their marriage license at a Santa Barbara courthouse after unofficially tying the knot in Las Vegas. Both Kourtney and Travis marked the milestone with a video montage of the ceremony.

"One year, forever to go," they both captioned the video, posted to each of their Instagram accounts, set to "Tired of Being Alone" by Al Green. Clips in the montage show off Kourtney and Travis' PDA outside the courthouse and in their convertible following the ceremony. Kourtney wore a short white dress and veil combo for the occasion. Travis complemented his suit with dark sunglasses.

Kourtney and Travis first married in April 2022 in Las Vegas, though the ceremony was not legally binding. A source told ET at the time that it "was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding." The pair made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot in Santa Barbara, California. A few weeks later, the two jetted off to Italy for a formal wedding ceremony at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Kourtney celebrated the one-year anniversary of their Las Vegas ceremony on Instagram last month. "One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the GRAMMYs and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together," she captioned the photos. "And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂."

In the pics, Kourtney and Travis are seen in matching all-black looks as they stand before an Elvis Presley impersonator during their wedding ceremony. There are also several photos of the mother of three nearly puking in the car as Travis comforts her. And keeping true to form, there are a few images of the happy couple kissing and showing some PDA.

Fans got a more in-depth look at Kourtney and Travis' wedding celebrations in Hulu's special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, released last month.

"Can you believe we got married three times?" Kourtney asks Travis in the doc, to which he says, "It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one."

Travis continues, "Vegas was like our wild, rock-star wedding. Santa Barbara was as traditional as anyone else's wedding could have been..."

Kourtney chimes in, "And then Italy was just really romantic and classic."

