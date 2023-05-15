Jamie Foxx is undergoing physical rehabilitation in Chicago, after previously being hospitalized last month in Atlanta.

Foxx's family -- including daughters Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop -- were seen visiting Foxx in the medical facility where he's undergoing continuing care and physical therapy, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Foxx's hospitalization in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical complication first surfaced on April 12. And it was only on May 3 when Foxx broke his silence, taking to his Instagram account and thanking everyone who has rallied behind him while he was in the hospital.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the beloved 55-year-old actor wrote in his post, which included a prayer, fox and heart emoji.

The nature of his medical emergency and current condition is still unknown. According to TMZ, the hospital facility in which Foxx is receiving treatment specializes in rehabilitation for those who have suffered from a stroke, spinal trauma and traumatic brain injury.

The outlet further reports that, according to a source, Foxx has been at this facility since late April.

Amid recent rampant speculation about his health, Foxx's daughter, Corinne, offered a significant update about her father last Friday, and slammed numerous reports claiming Foxx's loved ones were preparing for the worst by sharing an update from the family that reads, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

On May 4, while on the Impaulsive podcast, Kevin Hart provided a promising update.

When asked about Foxx's health, the Die Hart 2: Die Harter star noted that he respects that Foxx's family wants to keep information "tight" because he knows his friend is a private person.

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," he shared. "I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better. My love, synergy goes out to him. He's needed, he's necessary and I know he knows that. I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry and outpour of support and I can only hope that it continues. "

For more on Foxx's health and recovery, see the video below.

