Jamie Foxx's Daughter Slams Health Speculation, Says He's Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks
Amid rampant speculation about his health, Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne, has just offered a significant update about her father: He's been "out of the hospital for weeks" now and "recuperating." So much so, Corinne said the Oscar-winning actor played pickleball on Thursday.
Corinne took to her Instagram Story on Friday and slammed numerous reports claiming Foxx's loved ones were preparing for the worst by sharing an update from the family that reads, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"
She added that "we have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"
At this point it's unclear if Foxx is at home recuperating or if he's rehabbing somewhere. But it's a major update, considering news of Foxx's hospitalization in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition first surfaced on April 12. And it was only on May 3 when Foxx broke his silence, taking to his Instagram account and thanking everyone who has rallied behind him.
"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the beloved 55-year-old actor wrote in his post, which included a prayer, fox and heart emoji.
Nevertheless, Hollywood continues to rally behind the actor. Prior to Corinne sharing her father's health update, actress Nia Long took to Twitter and tweeted, "My heart is heavy this morning. Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones. #PrayForJamieFoxx."
On Wednesday, Kid Cudi tweeted, "Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx," and NFL star Micah Parsons tweeted, "Please God protect one our black heroes!! Please everyone send a prayer!! Can’t lose a great father, brother, son and too many of us an hero!!"
On May 4, while on the Impaulsive podcast, Kevin Hart provided a promising update.
When asked about Foxx's health, the Die Hart 2: Die Harter star noted that he respects that Foxx's family wants to keep information "tight" because he knows his friend is a private person.
"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," he shared. "I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better. My love, synergy goes out to him. He's needed, he's necessary and I know he knows that. I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry and outpour of support and I can only hope that it continues. "
Natasha Blasick also shared with ET that she had been in communication with a friend who is really in touch with Foxx amid his recovery.
"I was texting him, and just yesterday I talked to his friend, who's like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he's getting worse," she told ET. "So I was texting [his friend], and he's like, 'No, no, no, he's recovering.' So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better."
"I'm just praying. And my friend yesterday reached out to me, and she's like, 'Let's pray together.' I mean, it's really crazy," Blasick continued. "All we have in this world is our health. Our life. So it's very scary."
