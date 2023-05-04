Things seem to be looking up amid Jamie Foxx's health struggles. Three weeks after his hospitalization following an emergency "medical complication," the 55-year-old actor's close friend, Kevin Hart, is providing a promising update.

When asked about Foxx's health while on the Impaulsive podcast posted on Wednesday, the Die Hart 2: Die Harter star noted that he respects that Foxx's family wants to keep information "tight" because he knows his friend is a private person.

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt," he shared. "I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better. My love, synergy goes out to him. He's needed, he's necessary and I know he knows that. I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry and outpour of support and I can only hope that it continues. "

Hart's update was delivered on the same day Foxx broke his silence via social media to thank those who have rallied behind him.

The beloved actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and published a text post, saying, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." He also included a prayer, fox and heart emoji. In the caption, he put a prayer emoji and a blue heart.

Foxx also took to his Instagram Story and thanked Nick Cannon, after it was revealed that the TV personality would fill in for Foxx as the guest host of Beat Shazam during its sixth season.

"Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon," Foxx wrote on his Instagram Story. "See u all soon."

Thursday morning, Cannon shared his support for Foxx on his radio show, The Daily Cannon, saying he was sending prayers to the star "in a big way."

"It was announced that I'm filling in for my big brother and I gotta tell you, there would be no Nick Cannon if it wasn't for Jamie Foxx," he shared. "I love this brother and in a real family-type way, man. He looked out for me when I didn't have a place to sleep as a teenager. This brother let me sleep on his couch. Shout-out to DeOndra, his sister. [She] used to babysit me even though I was a teenager and I had a crush on her. It was good times and those good times will continue 'cause I am expecting that my brother is gonna just recover fully."

Cannon told listers to ignore "all the rumors and all crazy stuff" before playing "T-Shirt & Panties," a single that Foxx both wrote and was featured on for singer Adina Howard.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne, who serves as a DJ on Beat Shazam, is also said to be sitting out of the upcoming season. TMZ reports that she remains by the Oscar winner's side in the hospital. Beat Shazam is filmed in Ireland and is scheduled to air on Fox beginning May 23.

A source told ET that as of Tuesday, Foxx is still hospitalized after his daughter first announced that her dad had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12.

When Corinne first announced the news, she wrote in a post on social media, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, and did not go into detail about the "medical complication."

Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington, Tracy Morgan and Nicole Murphy were among the many celebs who offered an outpouring of support to Foxx amid his medical emergency.

"I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine... my prayers go up for Jamie," Tracy Morgan told ET at the unveiling of Martin Lawrence's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month. "He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever."

