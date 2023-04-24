Nicole Murphy has joined the chorus of celebrity voices sending their love and support as Jamie Foxx continues to recover from his recent health scare.

"I just pray everything will be okay," the 55-year-old told People on Saturday, explaining that she hasn't spoken to Foxx since he was hospitalized with a "medical complication" nearly two weeks ago. "We love Jamie. You know, he's so talented and he's an iconic person. He's just amazing. He's like a brother to me, and I adore him."

"I really pray that everything works out for the best for him," she added.

Murphy's sentiments come nearly a week after a source told ET that Foxx remains hospitalized after his daughter, Corinne, first announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12.

"He is healing," the source says. "He feels the love from everyone."

When Corinne first announced the news, she wrote in a post on social media, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, and did not go into detail about the "medical complication." ET reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

A source previously told ET on Tuesday morning that Foxx "is doing OK, thankfully... He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."

Since then, the Oscar winner's famous friends have taken to their social media accounts to share their well wishes for Foxx, highlighting their adoration for the actor and encouraging fans to do the same.

Jennifer Hudson shared a photo of her Dreamgirls co-star along with a sentimental caption. "Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer !" the actress and singer wrote, adding, "We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!"

Kerry Washington shared a similarly sweet throwback photo of her resting her head on Foxx on Thursday, writing, "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾."

The Scandal actress has played Foxx's wife twice; first as Della Bea Robinson, Ray Charles' wife, in Ray, the movie for which Foxx won the Best Actor Oscar in 2004. Then she played Broomhilda con Shaft, the wife of Foxx's Django, in Django Unchained.

Some of Foxx's friends have also shared what updates they can -- Nick Cannon told ET over the weekend that he's been in touch with the other actor, saying, "I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor."

While Cannon wouldn't specify what that favor was, he did reveal that it will be "out there soon."

"I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon," Cannon promised. "I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."

"That's family right there," he added.

One day before his hospitalization, Foxx had been photographed on the set of his film, Back in Action.

The following day, the crew was notified that Foxx would be two hours late to set, because he was ill. Shortly thereafter, however, they got the call that Foxx would not be coming in. Filming was subsequently suspended for the day.

ET recently learned that production on Back in Action has been ongoing since Foxx's health scare, and they've used a stand-in to film some of his scenes. The film was always scheduled to wrap this week, and that is still the plan.

