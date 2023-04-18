Jamie Foxx is on the mend. A source tells ET that the actor is "recovering" following his "medical complication" last week.

"Jamie is doing OK, thankfully," a source tells ET. "He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."

Meanwhile, Cameron Diaz continues to film Back in Action amid Foxx's absence from the set. The actress was photographed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, shooting a scene alongside a stand-in actor for Foxx.

ET has learned that production on Back in Action has been ongoing since Foxx's health scare last week. The film was always scheduled to wrap this week, and that is still the plan.

On April 12, Foxx's daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corinne turned off the comments on the post, and did not go into detail on what the "medical complication" the 55-year-old actor suffered was. ET reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

One day earlier, the Oscar winner had been photographed on the Back in Action set. The following day, the crew was notified that Foxx would be two hours late to set because he was ill. Shortly thereafter, however, they got the call that Foxx would not be coming in. Filming was suspended on Wednesday.

The Netflix action comedy is being directed by Seth Gordon, starring Foxx and Diaz alongside Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close. The highly anticipated film marks Diaz's first big-screen project since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie, which also featured Foxx. The pair also starred opposite each other in 1999's Any Given Sunday.

When ET spoke with Foxx last summer, he opened up about how he got Diaz to come out of retirement for the film. "[I asked her,] 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he said. "Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her."

News of Foxx's condition prompted a wave of well wishes from his friends and former co-stars, including Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Martin Lawrence and more.

"Get well, @iamjamiefoxx," Davis wrote in her post featuring a snapshot of the two actors together. "We need you.... your light, your brilliance."

