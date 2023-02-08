Cameron Diaz is putting in some work, and looking elegant while she's at it.

The 50-year-old actress and her Back in Action co-star, Jamie Foxx, were photographed on the set of their upcoming film. She wore a black suit, while Foxx, 55, opted for a classic black tuxedo. It's unclear when the action-comedy will drop on Netflix, but when it does, it'll be Diaz's first film since 2014 after Foxx convinced her to come out of retirement.

Diaz, whose played Miss Hannigan in the movie musical Annie with Foxx, told CBS Mornings back in July the reason behind her eight-year hiatus.

“When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole.’ And I did that," Diaz explained at the time.

The actress also shared she missed the craft.

“I mean, I miss aspects of acting, or making movies,” she shared. “Yeah, making movies is a particular skillset that is fun to exercise and be a part of. But yeah, it’s a different lifestyle and you kind of have to be ready to do that.”

Enter Foxx, who back in August opened up to ET about how he talked her into getting back on to a movie set.

"Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business," Foxx said. "We love her."

The actor also explained that getting her to come on board basically involved asking her, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it."

Back in Action is being directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses). He co-wrote the script with Brendan O'Brien, who wrote the 2014 film Neighbors.

