Benji Madden Honors Cameron Diaz on 8th Wedding Anniversary

Benji Madden is marking a major milestone in his marriage to Cameron Diaz!

The former Good Charlotte rocker took to Instagram Saturday, to honor his wife just two days after their 8th wedding anniversary with a sweet poem.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣," Madden began. "let’s do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1•5•✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️‍🔥🌹🌎."

Alongside the poem was a piece of artwork from the 43-year-old actor, who often uses his paintings to pay tribute to the 50-year-old actress.

The anniversary post was met with several comments from the couple's family and friends, including Madden's twin brother Joel, who left behind three red heart emojis, and Gwyneth Paltrow who wrote, "Love you both so much."

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2015, and while the couple are largely private about their relationship, they have given fans some insight into their love story over the years. Most recently, in November, Diaz, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the recently un-retired actress shared one of the first dishes she made for her now-husband when they were dating.

"We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking, and you are about to go on a date with Benji," Barrymore recalled.

"Yes, I was," Diaz confirmed.

"And we had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store, so pregnant I stayed in the car, and you went inside," the TV host continued. "What was the dish you made him that night? I’m gonna let you tell it. I remember it clear as day."

Diaz cooked up a delicious meal of lamb chops with the extra special addition of shallot gold, a personal favorite of Barrymore's and one of Diaz's favorite flavor enhancers.

"Lamb chops. Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sautéed zucchini," Diaz shared. "I put shallot gold inside the couscous."

"Do you see what I'm saying!" an excited Barrymore said to the audience.

Cameron Diaz reveals the first dish she ever cooked for @benjimadden! Tune in WEDNESDAY for more. Check your local listings: https://t.co/sM7OB9COvMpic.twitter.com/3M1ytpF8TS — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 29, 2022

It's more than a love of food they share -- the pair are also proud parents to a three-year-old! In late 2019, Diaz and Madden welcomed their daughter, Raddix.

For more on the couple, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cameron Diaz Reveals Special Dish She Cooked for Husband Benji Madden

Benji Madden Posts Tribute to Cameron Diaz for 7th Wedding Anniversary

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She's Not Attracted to Her Husband's Twin

Cameron Diaz Talks Mom Life and Praises ‘Amazing Father’ Benji Madden This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery