It was love at first sight for Cameron Diaz when it came to her husband, Benji Madden. But though Benji has a twin brother, Joel Madden, the 49-year-old actress was not seeing double.
In a new interview on theAnna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, Diaz opened up about meeting her husband for the first time.
"I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," she said of Nicole Richie and Joel.
Diaz shared her initial reaction to seeing Benji for the first time, saying, "I was like, 'How come I didn't see him before?'"
Diaz's business partner and fellow guest on the podcast, Katherine Power, joked in response, "Which is funny because you saw his twin brother."
But Diaz was quick to note, "It wasn't the same. They're not the same, they're so different. Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."
The Charlie's Angels star then added, "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.' But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"
Cameron and Benji tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2015. They share a 1-year-old daughter, Raddix.
