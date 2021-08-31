Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden Praises Her in Birthday Tribute: 'You Are Beautiful in All Ways'
Cameron Diaz is feeling the love on her birthday! The actress turned 49 on Monday, and her husband, Benji Madden, couldn't let the occasion pass without sharing a touching tribute to his wife.
Posting an abstract painting on Instagram, Benji, 42, wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏 what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you ❤️🙏🎉 @camerondiaz."
It seems Diaz's brothers-in-law agree with Benji. Joel Madden commented on the post, "❤️❤️❤️ the best @camerondiaz," and Josh Madden added, "brightest loveliest light @camerondiaz."
Diaz and Benji tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2015.
Diaz has been loving her life lately since confirming in 2018 that she's retired from acting. She welcomed her daughter, Raddix, in late 2019, and has been candid about her decision to step away from Hollywood.
"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she shared earlier this month on Hart to Heart. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."
