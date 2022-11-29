The way to Benji Madden's heart is through his stomach! In a sneak peek at Wednesday's all-new The Drew Barrymore Show, Cameron Diaz joined longtime pal Drew Barrymore in the kitchen, where the recently un-retired actress shared one of the first dishes she made for her now-husband when they were dating.

"We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking, and you are about to go on a date with Benji," Barrymore recalls.

"Yes, I was," Diaz confirms.

"And we had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store, so pregnant I stayed in the car, and you went inside," the TV host continues. "What was the dish you made him that night? I’m gonna let you tell it. I remember it clear as day."

Diaz cooked up a delicious meal of lamb chops with the extra special addition of shallot gold, a personal favorite of Barrymore's and one of Diaz's favorite flavor enhancers.

"Lamb chops. Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sautéed zucchini," Diaz shares. "I put shallot gold inside the couscous."

"Do you see what I'm saying!" an excited Barrymore says to the audience.

Cameron Diaz reveals the first dish she ever cooked for @benjimadden! Tune in WEDNESDAY for more. Check your local listings: https://t.co/sM7OB9COvMpic.twitter.com/3M1ytpF8TS — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 29, 2022

Madden and Diaz celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in January, with the Good Charlotte rocker sharing a sweet tribute to his wife and their daughter to mark the occasion.

"Today 7 years married ❤️ Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth," Madden wrote. "Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!❤️❤️❤️."

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2015, and three years later, Diaz confirmed that she had retired from acting. They welcomed their daughter, Raddix, 2, in late 2019.

See Barrymore and Diaz get down in the kitchen Wednesday on The Drew Barrymore Show.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cameron Diaz Reveals She Always Wanted to Do This Before Acting

How Jamie Foxx Got Cameron Diaz Out of Retirement

Cameron Diaz on Her Return to Acting and Stepping Away From Spotlight

Cameron Diaz Turns 50! Watch ET’s First Interview With the Actress This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery