Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says He ‘Experienced a Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering a medical complication.

On Wednesday, Foxx's daughter, Corinne, revealed that her father is on the road to recovery after experiencing the health scare Tuesday.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne began the message, written on behalf of the Foxx family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, his is already on his way to recovery."

The 29-year-old actress continued, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for your privacy at this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

Corinne turned off the comments on the post, and did not go into detail on what the "medical complication" the 55-year-old Soul actor suffered was.

ET has reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

This story is currently developing. Check back with ET for updates.

