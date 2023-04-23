Nick Cannon is sharing an update on his friend, Jamie Foxx, amid his recent hospitalization.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Cannon over the weekend about his new radio show, The Daily Cannon, premiering Monday on Amp, and some of the hot topics he'll be covering, when the subject of Foxx was broached.

"Man, I'm praying," Cannon said when asked how the 55-year-old actor was doing. "You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother."

He continued, "I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor."

While Cannon wouldn't specify what that favor was, he did reveal that it will be "out there soon."

"I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon," Cannon promised. "I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."

"That's family right there," he added.

The post Cannon is referring to came last week, just days after news broke that Foxx suffered a "medical complication." Sharing a dapper photo of the pair, Cannon wrote, "Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament! Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!! @iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, Low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life King!"

He added, referencing a verse from the bible, "For he says he will take all sickness away in Exodus 23:25 We caste all our cares and infirmities upon him! 1 Peter 5:7! Amen! Continuing to send Prayers, healing energy and Love Frequencies your way Big Bro!! You know how much I love you Family🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️‍🩹."

Foxx is still receiving medical care but is improving following the undisclosed health issue that left him hospitalized earlier this month. A source told ET on Tuesday that Foxx "is healing [and] feels the love from everyone."

Foxx's daughter, Corinne, first announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12.

When Corinne first announced the news, she wrote in a post on social media, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, and did not go into detail about the "medical complication." ET reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

A source previously told ET on Tuesday morning that Foxx "is doing OK, thankfully... He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."

One day before his hospitalization, the Oscar winner had been photographed on the set of his film, Back in Action.

The following day, the crew was notified that Foxx would be two hours late to set, because he was ill. Shortly thereafter, however, they got the call that Foxx would not be coming in. Filming was subsequently suspended for the day.

ET recently learned that production on Back in Action has been ongoing since Foxx's health scare, and they've used a stand-in to film some of his scenes. The film was always scheduled to wrap this week, and that is still the plan.

Martin Lawrence Reacts to Jamie Foxx's Health Condition at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony



