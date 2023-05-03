Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized Three Weeks After 'Medical Complication'

Three weeks after his daughter announced his undisclosed "medical complication," Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital.

A source tells ET that as of Tuesday, the 55-year-old actor is still hospitalized after Corinne Foxx first announced that her father had suffered from an unspecified health crisis on April 12.

According to multiple reports, Foxx's hospitalization means the host will no longer star in the upcoming season of his reality competition show, Beat Shazam, which was reportedly going into production just days after he was hospitalized. Nick Cannon will replace Foxx as the new host moving forward with Kelly Osbourne reportedly stepping in as the DJ, while Corinne stays by her father's side as he remains under professional care.

Cannon seemingly teased his new role while speaking with ET about his new radio show, The Daily Cannon last month.

"Man, I'm praying," Cannon said when asked how Foxx was doing. "You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother."

He continued, "I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor."

While Cannon wouldn't specify what that favor was, he did reveal that it will be "out there soon."

"I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon," Cannon promised. "I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."

"That's family right there," he added.

When Corinne first announced the news, she wrote in a post on social media, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corinne turned off the comments on her post, and did not go into detail about the "medical complication."

A source previously told ET that Foxx is "healing" following the announcement. "He feels the love from everyone," the source added.

Famous friends and peers have since sent their love and support for the actor on their social media accounts to share their well wishes for Foxx, highlighting their adoration for the actor and encouraging fans to do the same.

Jennifer Hudson shared a photo of her Dreamgirls co-star along with a sentimental caption. "Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer !" the actress and singer wrote, adding, "We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!"

Kerry Washington shared a similarly sweet throwback photo of her resting her head on Foxx on Thursday, writing, "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾."

The Scandal actress has played Foxx's wife twice; first as Della Bea Robinson, Ray Charles' wife, in Ray, the movie for which Foxx won the Best Actor Oscar in 2004. Then she played Broomhilda con Shaft, the wife of Foxx's Django, in Django Unchained.

"I love Jamie. Jamie's a good friend of mine... my prayers go up for Jamie," Tracy Morgan told ET at the unveiling of Martin Lawrence's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.. "He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever."

"I've been there. I was on the other side in a coma for 10 days, so I know about [being hospitalized]," said Morgan, referring to the frightening accident in 2014 when a truck slammed into his tour bus, killing one passenger and leaving Morgan with life-threatening injuries. "I just want Jamie to please get strong."

"Jamie, I love you. My prayers go out to you and your family. Please get well," he added.

