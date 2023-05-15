Sam Asghari Emotionally Defends Britney Spears Against 'Gaslighting'

Sam Asghari is defending his wife, Britney Spears, against what he calls "gaslighting" amid an upcoming documentary chronicling the aftermath of Spears' conservatorship.

In an new video shared to his Instagram Story Sunday, Asghari addressed the "absolutely disgusting" ways in which he claims people in Spears' inner circle "told her story like it was theirs."

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much," Asghari said. "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

He continued, How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."

"And don't believe what you read online," Asghari added. "99 percent of the time, those are all clickbaits, for you to click and for them to make money. And that time is over. Not gonna allow that. And that should stop. It should stop absolutely. The gaslighting and all that sh*t, gotta stop."

Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, with the "Sometimes" singer regularly taking to social media to air her grievances with her family members and the conservatorship -- particularly her father, Jamie Spears, who she claims forced her to work and spend time in a mental facility, amongst other things.

While Asghari didn't say who from Spears' inner circle was misappropriating her story, his emotional message comes just as TMZ prepares to release their new doc, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, on Fox Monday night.

In addition to looking at Spears' life post-conservatorship -- her social media posts and a planned intervention that the pop star has since slammed -- the doc also reportedly takes aim at the pair's marriage, claiming it's in "deep trouble."

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022 at the singer's California home, and despite the pair both being spotted without their wedding rings over the last few months, Brandon Cohen, Asghari's rep from BAC Talent, told ET in March that "Sam is not having marital issues."

"He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie," Cohen added.

As for their relationship, both Spears and Asghari have shared snaps on social media alongside each other, with the actor most recently sharing a clip of he and his wife on a hike.

Britney Spears' Book Is 'Close to Being Finished' and She's 'Not Holding Back' (Source)



