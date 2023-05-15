It was a day full of motherly love for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as the ever-expanding brood rang in a sweet Mother's Day together.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were among the Kardashians stars to share a look at the intimate brunch celebration, which they enjoyed with mom Kris Jenner, grandma MJ, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and their children on Instagram.

The celebration took place on an outdoor patio with long tables decorated with festive yellow roses and citrus accents on the table scape. At the end of the buffet table sat a large bowl filled with individual gifts from Kris, each wrapped in yellow-and-white polka dotted wrapping paper, tied with a white satin bow and a handwritten tag addressed for each of her daughters -- including dog mom Kendall -- reading, "Happy Mother's Day" and "I love you, Mommy."

"Happy Mother’s Day to all of my babies and my mom MJ! You are my whole heart and soul and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!! I am such a lucky girl!! I love you so much my beautiful family ❤️😍🙏🏼🥰 Wishing all the moms out there a happy Mother’s Day!" Kris wrote on Instagram.

Among Kim's contributions to the menu was a classic Armenian beeshee with powdered sugar.

"Chi was wrong, I do cook. LOL," Kim joked on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the pancake-like treats bubbling up on the stove. Khloe reshared the image, teasing, "I'll just leave this right here."

Kim also shared photos of sweet handmade cards from her kids, as well as a classic fill-in-the-blank "All About My Mom" worksheet, seemingly from her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago.

"My mom doesn't cook. She has a chef," was among the LOL-inducing tidbits shared.

The kiddos were also heavily featured in a tearjerking gift from Khloe, which Kim revealed on her Story.

"Look at how sweet Khloe is, she made these for all of us," Kim said, revealing a customized digital card that included video tributes from each of her kids offering heartfelt words of love for their mom.

"You are the best in the world," North West, 9, says in her clip.

"Mom, I'm very grateful for you," Saint West, 7, shares. "I know I'm rude to you a lot, I say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You're my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother, Psalm. I love you. Never forget that."

Meanwhile, it looked like a floral explosion in Khloe's house, with the mom of two sharing photos of a seemingly endless display of flowers she received for the holiday.

"Feel so loved and special," she wrote, showing off arrangements from Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Scott Disick, pal Sevana Petrosian, "Bobby" -- presumably referring to her brother, Rob Kardashian -- and someone named "Lexers," which fans speculate may be a nickname for her assistant, Alexa.

She also received two handpicked arrangements from her 5-year-old daughter, True, and her 6-year-old niece, Dream.

"They picked their own flowers from the garden and placed in the vaces they each made," she gushed.

Kourtney posted a video highlighting 10-year-old daughter Penelope's sentimental surprise, which included rose petals and candles along a path lined with hanging family photos, all leading to a card and two cups of tea.

"I feel so blessed with the most thoughtful daughter," Kourtney gushed. She also paid tribute to her own mom with a series of throwback photos.

"So grateful for my mommy and for all she has taught me and the love she has given me," Kourtney wrote. "Thank you mom!! And for giving so much love to my babies."

Kourtney also received well-wishes from her step children, with both Landon Barker and Alabama Barker singing her praises.

"Happy Mother's Day, Kourt, thank you for taking care of me like your own, love you," Alabama wrote.

Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, treated his wife to a beautiful dinner at home with her children.

Over on Kylie's Stories, the makeup mogul gave fans a peek at her past pregnancy by sharing a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her baby bump. "Mother," she simply wrote.

The 25-year-old also posted a handful of rare photos of both her children -- daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1 -- on her Instagram timeline, along with another bare-belly pregnancy shot.

Kylie recently opened up about how becoming a mother has led her to see her own beauty in a new light.

"She’s perfect the way that she is," Kylie said of Stormi in an interview for HommeGirls Volume 9. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

