Ring the alarm: Psalm West is turning 4!

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian celebrated her and Kanye West's youngest child's birthday with a firefighter-themed celebration.

Kim, 42, took to Instagram to share an inside look at the lavish celebrations. In a since-deleted video, The Kardashians star gave her followers a look inside the entry way of her home, which featured fire-shaped balloons and a balloon statue of the birthday boy.

Inside the party, there was more firefighter-themed decorations including a Dalmatian-themed sweets table, a pizza station, a macaroni table and a station for personalized drinks.

There was also a room where guests could get personalized fire suits and stitched shirts.

Kim shared multiple pictures of the birthday boy, who was dressed in red and white for the occasion. In one sweet picture, Psalm gives the camera a peace sign as he rocks his firefighter uniform. Kim also posted a picture of her and the birthday boy holding hands and showing off their matching jackets.

Some members of the Calabasas Fire Department brought a vintage fire truck to the party for Kim, Psalm, and guests to take a fun ride on.

Psalm's siblings, North, 9, Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5, were also there to celebrate their little brother. Khloe Kardashian's daughter True and her son, whose name has not been shared publicly, also attended the celebration. Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream was also spotted riding the fire truck and taking a swing at the fire truck piñata.

Kim took to her Instagram to share a video of herself holding her little boy while the party sings him happy birthday.

Psalm officially turns 4 on May 9.

