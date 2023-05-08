Khloe Kardashian is sharing a sweet family moment. The reality star posted a rare photo together with both her children on Instagram over the weekend, while the KarJenners enjoyed an over-the-top fourth birthday bash for Kim Kardashian's son, Psalm West.

Khloe poses happily while daughter True Thompson, 5, sits on her lap and smiles for the selfie. Khloe's 9-month-old son -- whose name she has yet to formally reveal, although she has said it starts with the letter "T" -- is also seated on her lap in the picture, appearing in profile as he looks off into the distance while chomping on his fingers. Keeping with the theme of the party, Khloe's son wears a plastic firefighter's helmet on his head.

Not unlike big sister True, the baby boy shows off adorably round cheeks and beautiful lashes.

Khloe shares both children with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The status of Tristan and Khloe's relationship has been a recent topic of speculation from fans as she -- and her family members -- have publicly shown support for the athlete on social media multiple times.

In fact, following Psalm's birthday bash, Kim shared a photo of Tristan playing in Saturday night's NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on her Instagram story.

"Oh hi @realtristan13," she captioned the courtside snap, with Tristan smiling and waving to the camera.

Tristan recently made a professional move that brings him closer to Khloe and their children. The 32-year-old basketball pro has officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, with the team announcing the news on social media. Khloe showed her subtle support for the news by liking the post on the Lakers' official account.

Tristan previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and most recently the Chicago Bulls.

The on-off couple last called it quits in December 2021 while they were secretly engaged. Khloe previously claimed during an episode of The Kardashians that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer to have another child via surrogate days before news broke that he had fathered another child with another woman while he and Khloe were together.

Following a tumultuous few years of their on-again-off-again relationship, a source recently told ET that Tristan "still loves" the reality star.

"Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," the source said. "He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."

He and the Good American mogul have been "co-parenting well," the source added, but are "not together."

As for Khloe, the source said, "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."

