It doesn’t have to be the 2023 Met Gala for Kim Kardashian to make a fashion statement.

On Monday, the reality star showed up to the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Golden State Warriors wearing an "I Love Nerds" T-shirt.

The 42-year-old mother of four was joined by her mom, Kris Jenner, her mom's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. The group sat courtside as the Lakers went on to beat the Warriors 104-101.

Khloe Kardashian's family has been supporting the Lakers and her ex, Tristan Thompson, since the 32-year-old NBA star was recently traded to the team.

Last month, Kim joined her 7-year-old son, Saint West, Kris, and Cory at the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Saint adorably wore a jersey with Tristan's number to the sporting event.

And just last week, Kim and her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were spotted interacting at the 2023 Met Gala.

A source told ET that after they spotted each other, the two ended up chatting and it was "totally fine." The source said the Saturday Night Live alum was "a gentleman" and he "complimented Kim's look and style, which she appreciated." The source went on to dish some details about where the former couple stands now, some nine months after they broke up.

"They both really respect each other and there are zero hard feelings," the source shared. "He knows Kim was looking to have fun when they dated, and he was totally fine with it. He also enjoyed their time together."

The source added that Pete thinks Kim is "a great person" but that "their relationship got to be a little too much for him with the Kanye [West] drama and so much press since he is a chill, low-key guy."

Kim and Kanye settled their divorce in November. They share four children -- North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3. Two months after settling their years-long divorce, Kanye said "I do" to model Bianca Censori.

"She's happy for Kanye and thinks it’s good that he moved on and that someone can care for him," the source continued. "She doesn't know his wife super well, but as long as she is a good person and he is happy, Kim is happy and thinks that it is great."

Since splitting up with Pete, the source told ET that "Kim has been so laid-back about dating, and she is more and more comfortable being single. She is in no rush to meet someone and likes working, being with her kids, and doing her own thing."

"She is open to dating someone who isn’t famous but realizes it could be tough for a guy if he isn’t used to that," the source added. "Everyone wants to set her up, but she thinks it will happen organically."

In the meantime, the source shared with ET that Kim is "definitely living her best life and she isn't taking herself too seriously. She has been laughing and making the most out of her experiences. She has amazing energy right now and everyone around her loves it."

