Pete Davidson is addressing the drama. Last week, for the first time in three years, the Saturday Night Live star took the stage to perform to the sold-out first night of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

It didn't take long for the comedian to reference girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Davidson opened his set by talking about the 44-year-old rapper claiming Davidson had AIDS. He joked that he actually believed West because "he's a genius."

The 28-year-old comedian also had a quip about West trying to win back his family by dressing up as their nanny, just like Robert Williams' character did in the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire.

"Does anyone else secretly hope that Kanye pulls, like, a Mrs. Doubtfire? I come home one day and they're like, 'This is the new housekeeper,' and he's like, 'What's up, fam?!'" Davidson cracked.

Davidson also admitted that the feud between him and West was "a really weird thing to go through" and none of his friends had any advice for him.

"No one was like, '[OK,] this is what you do,'" Davidson said. "Everyone's like, 'Oh, yeah... you staying with your mom? You in a safe spot?'"

As for his pal, Jack Harlow, working with West on a track, Davidson told the audience that he wasn't fazed by it because they are both rappers and that's "what they do."

However, Davidson joked, "It would hurt my feelings if I saw, like, Bill Burr at [Kanye's] Sunday service."

Impersonating Burr, his Staten Island co-star and fellow comedian, Davidson quipped, "He'd be like, 'Find God, Petey. Go f**k yourself.'"

Davidson also said that since West's rants about him, he never knows how the public will react to him. "A lot of people are very angry at me," he noted. "Yeah, it's always 50-50. 'Hey, man, you're really cool.' Or someone's like, 'Yo, f**k you, f**k you. Yeah, you.' I always am like, 'It can't be me.'"

As fans know, Davidson had been on the receiving end of disses from West in real life -- including in his new music videos for "Eazy" -- after he started dating Kardashian.

Also during his set, the comedian recalled going to a basketball game in December 2021 with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart, noting that's what he calls "before time."

"Before life was over," he added, noting that he and Rock had terrible things happen to them afterward. For his fellow comic, that was the now-infamous slap from Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. As for Davidson, it was having his head cut off in one of West's music videos.

The comedian's stage return is also his most recent comedy performance given that he has not appeared in the last two SNL episodes.

Still, his acting resume is growing with roles in upcoming films, including Bodies Bodies Bodies, Good Mourning and Meet Cute, also starring Kaley Cuoco.

Meanwhile, ET has learned that West has been keeping busy with self-care. "Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim," a source said. "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."

