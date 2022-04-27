Pete Davidson to Star in the Meta Peacock Series 'Bupkis' 

Pete Davidson is set to write, star and executive producer a new comedy series, Bupkis, for Peacock. The live-action, half-hour comedy will be about “a heightened, fictionalized version” of the Saturday Night Live star’s real life while combining “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

The series marks Davidson’s first major solo TV project since first joining SNL in 2014. In addition to the series, Davidson has also starred in and co-wrote the loosely autobiographical 2020 film, The King of Staten Island.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

In addition to Davidson, Bupkis will be executive produced by Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, who are both serving as writers on the series, as well as Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

No other details about the series have been announced.

In the meantime, Davidson is currently closing out his eighth season on SNL and is the voice star of the upcoming Netflix animated film Marmaduke. Additionally, he’s set to appear in Good Mourning alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco.

While speaking to ET, Cuoco said that she was “very proud” of the upcoming romantic comedy. “It's cute. The movie is so cute. He's cute. We had so much fun. He's hilarious," she said, referring to Davidson. “I don't know how they're gonna edit it together, because all we did is laugh and screw up our lines. It's an adorable movie.”

