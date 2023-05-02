This year's Met Gala brought out some of the biggest names and steamiest couples in show business -- but the spotlight wasn't reserved just for lovebirds.

The night also featured many former flames sharing the same carpet. In some instances, the exes were spotted chatting like old friends. In other cases, fans were left wondering if their paths crossed inside the event, or if they awkwardly avoided each other like high schoolers at prom.

For every cute couple who lit up the carpet -- like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade or Rihanna and A$AP Rocky -- there were recently broken-up pairs keeping their distance while still looking amazing.

Here's a look at all the celeb exes who attended this year's Met Gala separately, together.

Diddy and Yung Miami

The music superstars hit up the Met Gala carpet side-by-side at the star-studded New York City event, which marked their first appearance following their breakup after dating for almost a year. They both have said they've stayed friends after calling it quits, and that was very evident at this year's grand gala.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The friendly exes both attended fashion's biggest night and had a lively conversation together, alongside Usher. Kardashian and Davidson broke up last August after nine months of dating and had previously attended the Met Gala as a couple last year.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski and Margaret Qualley

Given Davidson's high-profile dating history, he's bound to be at the same events as many of his famous exes anytime there's a gathering of young, attractive celebrities. But this year's Met Gala may have seen the former SNL star bump into not only Kardashian but past flames Emily Ratajkowski and Margaret Qualley as well.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

The former couple -- who are co-parents to 6-year-old daughter, Lea -- were spotted chatting away during Monday's festivities. Cooper and Shayk split in 2019 after four years of dating. The pair have appeared to remain on friendly terms since the breakup, even vacationing together last summer. They were most recently spotted together walking arm in arm in New York City last November. Despite remaining close friends, they made sure not to court romance rumors by walking the carpet together, and instead chatted inside the event itself.

Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse

While not photographed together like he was with Irina, Cooper walked the same carpet as his ex, Suki Waterhouse, whom he dated from 2013 to 2015. Waterhouse, however, attended the event with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, making their first-ever Met Gala as a couple.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and KFA Twigs

Waterhouse wasn't alone in having an ex at the party. In fact, Pattinson had two! While Pattinson and Waterhouse stunned on the carpet together, many fans couldn't help but note how his ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart was also in attendance. The pair began dating in 2009 and connected on the set of Twilight, split in 2012, reconciled, and then split again in 2013. In 2014, Pattinson sparked a romance with FKA Twigs -- who also stunned on the Ivory carpet at this year's Met Gala -- and the pair was even briefly engaged before splitting up in 2017.

Check out the video below for more on the best moments from the 2023 Met Gala!

