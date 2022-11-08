Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Spotted Arm in Arm in New York City
More than three years after their split, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are figuratively -- and literally -- still linked.
The exes were photographed out walking in New York City on Tuesday with the Oscar nominee holding the leash for his two dogs. At one point, the two were snapped with their arms around each other during their outing.
This marks the latest sighting of the former pair, whose breakup made headlines in 2019 after four years of dating. Despite going their separate ways, the supermodel and actor have demonstrated their friendly relationship in the years since, especially as they continue to parent their 5-year-old daughter, Lea.
In December 2021, Shayk stepped out for the premiere of Cooper's thriller, Nightmare Alley, which he told ET was "very special." More recently in August, the runway pro shared a photo of them smiling together on Instagram from what appeared to be a joint beach vacation.
A year ago, in November 2021, a source told ET, "Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while."
"They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley's interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own," the source explained.
"They are in a good place and it just works," added the source. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other."
In the romance department, Cooper has been dating Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, a source confirmed to ET in July, though it's unclear if that's still the case. Neither one has spoken publicly about the relationship.
