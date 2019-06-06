Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years of Dating

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have broken up.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old supermodel have called it quits after four years of dating, according to multiple sources.

Cooper and Shayk share a daughter together, 2-year-old Lea De Seine. They were first linked together in April 2015, after he split from British model Suki Waterhouse and she split from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. The two have been notoriously private about their relationship, and only made their red carpet debut together at last year's Met Gala.

But a source told ET earlier this week that Cooper and Shayk had been "unhappy in their relationship for some time," and even considered splitting during the release of 2018's A Star Is Born, which he both directed and starred in.

"They talked things through a great deal and seemed to hold off and keep up appearances for the time being," the source said. "It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release."

Shayk did support Cooper throughout awards season early this year while he promoted the critically acclaimed film.

At the 2019 BAFTA Awards in February, Cooper thanked her during his acceptance speech after he won the Best Original Music award.

"I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year," he said.

Later that month, Cooper's A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, shut down romance rumors between the two after their intense performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars.

"First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it's done to pop culture is abysmal," Gaga said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, slamming the rumors.

"People saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted to you to see. This is a love song," she continued. "The movie, A Star Is Born, it's a love story."

Meanwhile, Shayk talked about keeping her personal life private in an interview that month.

"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great, but I think it's all about personal choice," Shayk told Glamour UK. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

For more on Cooper and Shayk's private relationship, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside the Private Romance of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Skip GRAMMYs to Attend 2019 BAFTAs: Pics

Bradley Cooper Shows Up to Support Irina Shayk at Versace Fashion Show

Related Gallery