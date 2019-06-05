Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are continuing to deal with serious issues in their relationship, a source tells ET.

According to the source, the 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old supermodel -- who've been dating since 2015 and share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine together -- were not getting along even before the actor started filming 2018's A Star is Born.

ET has reached out to reps for both Cooper and Shayk for comment.

"Bradley and Irina have been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work," the source says. "They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best."

The source says romance rumors between Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, thanks to their chemistry together, are not to blame for the tension. Gaga herself shut down the rumors after their intense duet of "Shallow" at the Oscars in February.

"Things were difficult before Bradley started filming A Star Is Born but his dedication to his work while making the movie only made things harder at home," the source says. "The constant speculation about Bradley's relationship with Gaga -- while things were difficult at home -- didn't help the situation. But his relationship with Gaga is not the issue. They have many daily issues as parents and as professionals and have been fighting."

"Their troubles have been going on for quite some time and they even considered splitting during the release of the movie," the source continues. "They talked things through a great deal and seemed to hold off and keep up appearances for the time being. It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release."

According to the source, the two breaking up is a very real possibility.

"Bradley and Irina are trying to work it out, and their friends are still holding out hope, but it doesn't look good and friends are concerned [the relationship] won’t last," the source says.

Shayk supported Cooper throughout awards season earlier this year while he promoted the critically acclaimed A Star Is Born, which he both directed and starred in. Shayk has also been friendly with Gaga -- the two were snapped hugging at the Oscars.

The couple was last snapped in April holding hands during a date night in Santa Monica, California.

For more on their notoriously private relationship, watch the video below:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

