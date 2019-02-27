Lady Gaga Addresses Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors With Jimmy Kimmel

Lady Gaga isn't paying any mind to romance rumors swirling about her and Bradley Cooper.

Gaga sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday for her first late night talk show chat since her steamy performance with Cooper at this year's Oscars last Sunday, and Kimmel addressed the speculation that everyone's been contemplating since.

"You had such a connection with Bradley that instantly -- and I guess this is compliment -- people started saying, 'They must be dating. They must be in love," Kimmel recalled.

Gaga's response? An dramatic eye roll that shut down those dating rumors fast and hard.

The romance rumors -- which also hounded the actors through out their promotional tour for A Star Is Born and the subsequent awards season -- reached fever pitch during the 91st Annual Academy Awards when the pair pulled off a steamy duet of their Oscar-winning song "Shallow."

Emoting and signing with the love and passion that their characters from the acclaimed film shared on screen, Gaga and Cooper gazed into each other's eyes and sat side-by-side as they performed.

Cooper, however, attended the Oscars with his girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter. And the pair have shot down dating speculation multiple times over the last year.

