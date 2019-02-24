The internet has gone Gaga.

Social media users lost their collective chill over Lady Gagaand Bradley Cooper's stunning performance of "Shallow," from A Star Is Born, during Sunday's Oscars.

Gazing directly into each others' eyes, the co-stars' chemistry was off the charts as they sang together for the first time on an awards show stage. Meanwhile, Cooper's longtime love, Irina Shayk, looked on from the front row.

"I'm excited. I feel really good. We worked really hard all week and I just want to make sure we give people what they want," Cooper told ET on the red carpet. "It was a great collaboration."

If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/4OW4SuOi60 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper 100% sleeping on the sofa tonight. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/umVWJp53Wb — Alec Flood (@AlecFlood) February 25, 2019

How are we supposed to listen to anything else going on at the #Oscars when this Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper stare is still running through our brains? pic.twitter.com/kOBhgbcMgs — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2019

Ladies, gentlemen, #Oscars winner @ladygaga has entered Dolby for first time since winning for “Shallow.” She hugs Irina Shayk, Sam Elliott and Bradley Cooper, and she tries to hand him her statue for their creative collaboration. pic.twitter.com/7O3OcSO2xc — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

Bradley cooper and Lady Gaga acting like they’re the only people in the room for 3 minutes straight #oscars⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/3nTDXs62B0 — laura| I met her ✨ (@DetBush) February 25, 2019

Right after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance ended and it cut to commercial, they ran back into stage holding hands to head to their seats and the entire audience cheered and applauded them. #Oscars2019#WhatYouDidntSee — Piya Sinha-Roy (@PiyaSRoy) February 25, 2019

Definitely get yourself somebody that looks at you like Lady Gaga looks at Bradley Cooper. #oscarspic.twitter.com/7TnrHug8WV — Jezza M (@JezzaMxwll) February 25, 2019

Irina Shayk watching Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga on stage #Oscarspic.twitter.com/qk15Hx96VX — s (@kerrywshngtn) February 25, 2019

ok but the chemistry between lady gaga and bradley cooper #Oscarspic.twitter.com/AqROXM3lI9 — gabe (@hubbbygabe) February 25, 2019

I mean seriously, why are these 2 not a couple. I feel that chemistry all the way here. #oscars#shallow@ladygagapic.twitter.com/OFu1tYNncc — ShairelM-Cali Pinay (@ShairelM) February 25, 2019

I love this Irina Gaga energy pic.twitter.com/tXfsjdALzc — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 25, 2019

Later, Gaga returned to the stage to accept the Academy Award for Best Original Song alongside co-writer Mark Ronson.

"Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us," she said in her acceptance speech. Cooper simply smiled from where he was seated, next to Shayk, who applauded and smiled widely at the singer.

"If you are at home and you're sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time," she continued. "It's not about winning, but what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion and it's not about how many times you get rejected, or you fall down, or you're beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going. "

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

Lady Gaga Wins Best Original Song at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Chemistry Is Off the Charts in Powerful 'Shallow' Performance at 2019 Oscars