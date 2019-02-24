Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Red Hot Oscars Performance: Internet Goes Crazy
The internet has gone Gaga.
Social media users lost their collective chill over Lady Gagaand Bradley Cooper's stunning performance of "Shallow," from A Star Is Born, during Sunday's Oscars.
Gazing directly into each others' eyes, the co-stars' chemistry was off the charts as they sang together for the first time on an awards show stage. Meanwhile, Cooper's longtime love, Irina Shayk, looked on from the front row.
"I'm excited. I feel really good. We worked really hard all week and I just want to make sure we give people what they want," Cooper told ET on the red carpet. "It was a great collaboration."
Later, Gaga returned to the stage to accept the Academy Award for Best Original Song alongside co-writer Mark Ronson.
"Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us," she said in her acceptance speech. Cooper simply smiled from where he was seated, next to Shayk, who applauded and smiled widely at the singer.
"If you are at home and you're sitting on your couch and you are watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time," she continued. "It's not about winning, but what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion and it's not about how many times you get rejected, or you fall down, or you're beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going. "
