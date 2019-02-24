Two dates are better than one!

Bradley Cooper arrived at the 2019 Oscars with two women on his arm: his longtime love, Irina Shayk, and his mom, Gloria Campano.

The 44-year-old actor, who is nominated for his role in A Star Is Born, could not have looked more dapper in a black tuxedo. Shayk stunned in a long-sleeved black dress, while Campano coordinated in a black ensemble.

Campano also accompanied Cooper to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards last month. Shayk, meanwhile, was Cooper's date at the 2019 BAFTA Awards, where he sweetly and graciously thanked her in his acceptance speech for Best Original Music.

"They’re all right here!" Cooper told ET on the Oscars red carpet. "My mom’s here, Irina’s here. My mother’s a wreck. She’s so nervous."

While Shayk is a pro on the red carpet, she rarely opens up about her romance with Cooper.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," she recently told Glamour UK. "I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

The 2019 Oscars are airing live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

