Bradley Cooper is done playing Jackson Maine.

During his Thursday appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor revealed that he won't be performing A Star Is Born's "Shallow" in character at the 2019 Oscars. Cooper is set to sing the song with his co-star, Lady Gaga. Four out of five of the Best Original Song nominees are so far expected to be performed during the awards show on Feb. 24.

Cooper, who recently performed "Shallow" with Gaga during her Las Vegas show, Enigma, joked "that guy certainly isn't a rock star." "I watched the video back... and I just sort of look like this idiot from Philadelphia singing with Lady Gaga... but I was like, 'Oh, Jackson's gone,'" he said.

"He's gone. I'm not gonna try to get him back," he told Colbert of his character's Sam Elliott-esque voice. "But it will be me singing [at the Oscars]."

Gaga shocked fans on Sunday when she performed "Shallow" at the 2019 GRAMMYs as herself, giving the song a little extra energy and Gaga flair.

The "Born This Way" singer told ET backstage that she "had a great time" bringing herself into the performance.

"I love playing music and I just love everybody in that room and I was just so happy to sing for the world, you know?" Gaga marveled. "It’s a blessing every day."

"It’s a really special song," she shared. "I know that might sound like not a good thing to say coming from the person that co-wrote it, but we had a special moment in that room together, me and [co-writers] Mark Ronson and Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. It was two guitars, a bass, a piano, a typewriter and us talking and singing back and forth and having a conversation."

