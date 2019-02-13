The 2019 Oscars will surely be a music-heavy ceremony this year.

As of now, the Academy has announced that four out of the five Best Original Song nominees will be performed during the 91st Academy Awards telecast on Feb. 24.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that producers were originally planning to only have two songs be performed during the show: "Shallow" from A Star Is Born and Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" from Black Panther.However, the site reported that either Lady Gaga or her reps made it clear she felt it was unfair to eliminate three songs.

Check out the full list of performers and the Oscar-nominated songs they will be singing.

"Shallow" From A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Music and lyric by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, the song has already won a handful of trophies this awards season, including a Golden Globe and a GRAMMY. The film's two leads surprised fans on Jan. 26 when Cooper made an appearance at the singer's Las Vegas Enigma show and sang their duet. Gaga is also nominated in the Best Actress category. Cooper also received nominations for Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

"I'll Fight" From RBG – Jennifer Hudson

Hudson – who won an Oscar in 2006 for her supporting role in Dreamgirls – will take the stage to sing the empowering song written by Diane Warren. The track was featured in the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life.

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” From The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

First-time Oscar nominees and writers and composers of the song, Welch and Rawlings will entertain audiences with the collaboration they created for the Coen Brothers dramedy.

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" From Mary Poppins Returns – Special Surprise Guest

Music by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, the song is performed by Emily Blunt in the movie. However, the actress has decided not to sing the song during the ceremony. The Academy has yet to reveal who the special surprise singer will be.

"All the Stars" From Black Panther -- ???

Meanwhile, the Academy has yet to confirm or address if "All the Stars" will be featured in the telecast as well. It is presumed that the song will be performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, though the artists have not commented on the matter. ET will update the list if an official announcement is made.

ET spoke with Cooper a couple of weeks ago, where he shared that he's preparing for his Oscars performance by working with the “incredible” coach who helped find Jackson Maine’s voice in the first place, Roger Love.

“I couldn’t sing before this movie and so, in terms of being able to sing in front of people, it’s very nerve-racking. It’s not easy what they do,” he admitted. “We worked tirelessly [to prepare for the movie]. So I called him and said I’m back in L.A. on the 15th of February and hopefully I can do it!”

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

