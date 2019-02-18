Queen and Adam Lambert are set to rock the Oscars!

The two will perform at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 24.

The Academy confirmed the performance in a tweet posted on Monday.

“Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?” the account tweeted, quoting lyrics from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” “We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars !”

Lambert, 37, then shared his excitement on social media.

“We will rock The Oscars Feb 24th. 5pm PST. @TheAcademy @QueenWillRock,” the season eight American Idol runner-up wrote.

“Queen + @adamlambert will ROCK YOU! ,” the official Queen account also tweeted.

The two acts, who have been collaborating and touring since 2011, will join a line-up of performers including Jennifer Hudson, who will sing her Oscar-nominated track, “I’ll Fight,” and Bette Midler, who will sing her Mary Poppins Returns song, “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” which is also nominated for Best Song.

The awards air 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC on Feb. 24.

See more on the ceremony below.

