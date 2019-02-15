The Academy has changed course yet again.

Just four days after announcing that four of this year's categories would be presented during commercial breaks to save time during this year's Oscars telecast, and less than two days after clarifying that well, actually, they'd sort of be shown in a cutdown form, on Friday, the AMPAS put out a statement that every category will indeed be presented, in full.

"The Academy has heard the feedback from its membership regarding the Oscar presentation of four awards - Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling," the Academy's Board of Governors said in a statement provided to ET. "All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24."

It's no surprise that the Academy reversed its decision. Almost immediately after making their first announcement, protests came from all over the film community, including from filmmakers and actors such as Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron and Russell Crowe. What is surprising is just how staggeringly fraught with missteps the road to this year's Oscars has been.

Let's just run it back: First, there was the Popular Film Oscar that never was. Then, Kevin Hart was set to host before pulling out just days later over resurfaced past homophobic tweets from the comedian which he addressed with a disastrous non-apology but actually yes apology tour. This led to the show recently confirming that it would be going hostless for the first time since 1989 -- a ceremony which went, well... not so great by all accounts.

Then, after announcing that only two of the Best Original Song nominees would be performed at the show, the Academy did an about face and said that all the songs will be performed (though Bradley Cooper's not bringing his Jackson Maine growl).

Finally, after reports that the Oscars would be breaking from tradition and not having last year's winners present the acting awards during the show, Allison Janney, who won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya in 2018, said on Instagram that would break her heart, and after more outcry, the Academy announced on Feb. 6 that last year's winners will present after all.

What is even happening, Oscars?

