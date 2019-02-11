We all remember where we were when we found out Suicide Squad won an Academy Award. Alas, that will not be the case this year.

The Academy revealed four categories that won't be announced live during this year's Oscars, but instead during commercial breaks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the affected categories are: Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short and Makeup and Hairstyling. (The latter is where Suicide Squad won in 2017.)

For reference, here is who is nominated in each of those categories:

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

This break with tradition has been controversial since it was first announced, though Academy president John Bailey promises the ceremony is "still honoring the achievements of all 24 awards on the Oscars" -- the winner's speeches will air later in the telecast -- and can be seen live via streaming.

The formatting change is meant to ensure the show remains under three hours. As for why these four categories, specifically, were bumped? That remains a point of confusion. (Why Live Action Short over Animated or Documentary Short? And if you're going to move one of the shorts programs, why not just move all three?) Alas, many of the Academy's decisions this year are mystifying.

This is only the latest announcement about the 2019 Oscars that has been met with blowback: There was Kevin Hart's initial hiring and subsequent you-can't-fire-me-I'm-quitting, followed by a period of intense confusion before ABC finally confirmed the show would "wisely" go on without a host. Then there were reports that last year's Best Acting winners would not be asked back to present this year -- a move the Academy quickly rectified.

What will happen next? The 91st Annual Oscars air on Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.

