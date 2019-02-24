Oscars 2019: Here's Everyone Who Is Presenting

With the 2019 Oscars upon us, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has rounded up a roster of A-list stars and "unique talents" who will introduce this year's 24 Oscars live on TV.

Barbra Streisand, Serena Williams, chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah and Amandla Stenberg will present this year's eight nominees for Best Picture.

“Movies connect us all. They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us,” said Oscars producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss in a statement. "We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies."

Streisand, who famously starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, celebrated the announcement by sharing a photo of herself holding her own gold statuette in 1969, when she won Best Actress in a Leading Role for Funny Girl. "See you Sunday," she captioned the pic.

That group joins Michael B. Jordan, Helen Mirren, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira, Elsie Fisher, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter and Michelle Yeoh.

Previously, the Academy confirmed Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also be on hand to help hand out awards.

Avengers stars Evans, Larson, Thompson, Gurira, Jordan, Bassett, Boseman and Jackson all being in attendance this year has fueled rumors that the Oscars are trying to reunite the cast members during the show. In addition, though it's not known if Clarke and Momoa are presenting together, their appearance could mark a Game of Thrones reunion.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards kicks off Sunday, Feb. 24, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

